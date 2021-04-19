Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Monday, April 19

A Solo Performance Festival 1 p.m. online (FREE) The 2021 class of Master of Fine Arts students in the Department of Theatre, Film and Media Arts will present their original solo pieces.



Wednesday, April 21

Bohemian Funk 7 p.m. at Crunchwerks ($10) This rock band will be playing at Crunchwerks, a new TexMex restaurant on Summit Street. Tickets are $10 at the door and food is not included.



Friday, April 23

Cap City Comics Comedy Night 8 p.m. at Skully’s Music Diner ($10) Columbus-based comics are sure to bring the house down with laughter during this night of comedy.

Jordan Kirk 9 p.m. online (FREE) Singer/songwriter Jordan Kirk will bring folk music and pop ballads to Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen for a livestream concert. Seats to the live show are sold out, but viewers can tune in for free to the venue’s Facebook and YouTube feeds.

Sons of Gladys: Tribute to Prince 9 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview (FREE) Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen will be celebrating all things Prince this weekend from the help of Ohio-based band Son of Gladys. In addition to the live show, there will be a free livestream available for viewers on the venue’s Facebook and YouTube feeds.



Saturday, April 24

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials 9 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($25) Bluesman Lil’ Ed Williams has been rocking slide guitar and soulful vocals for almost 30 years. Now, he is bringing his sound alongside The Blue Imperials to Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen.



FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, April 22

OUAB in the Kitchen: At-Home Edition 7 p.m. online (FREE) The Ohio Union’s professional chef, Chef Wolf, will teach students how to make Asian noodles from home during this interactive, virtual cooking demonstration.



ART AND FILM

Monday, April 19

Blackout Poetry all day online (FREE) In this interactive poetry experience, viewers will digest and create different texts to create blackout poetry, a process where words are blocked out in text to create different meanings.



Wednesday, April 21

Reinforcing Dance Community in Forced Isolation: Dance-Film and Repertory 8 p.m. online (FREE) The Department of Dance presents this dance-film project featuring three-second clips of movement stitched together to create a performance. Following the program, there will be a discussion about the piece and a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process.



Thursday, April 22

2021 Awards Season Screenings at Gateway Film Center ($12) The Gateway Film Center is bringing this year’s Academy Awards Best Picture nominees to Columbus for this weekend of award season screenings. Although weekend passes are sold out, tickets are still available for each individual film screening.



Friday, April 23

The Very First Ever MIP Film Showcase all day online (FREE) Ohio State’s Film Studies program and the Wexner Center for the Arts are collaborating for the first senior thesis film showcase featuring work from moving-image production students.



Sunday, April 25

Brooklyn Street Art and Graffiti Experience 1 p.m. online (FREE) This virtual walking tour will allow viewers to experience the graffiti and street art of Brooklyn, New York. With five different paths, viewers will get a taste of the boroughs of New York and the art that fills their streets.



OTHER

Monday, April 19

OUABaddest ft. Bretman Rock 7 p.m. online (FREE) Beauty influence Bretman Rock is joining the Ohio Union Activities Board for a virtual “get ready with me” and a live student Q&A. Rock, a makeup artist, will guide students through a makeup tutorial through Zoom.



Friday, April 23

Vintage Market Days of West Columbus 10 a.m. at Franklin County Fairgrounds ($5) Calling all vintage lovers, this festival will feature more than 100 vendors specializing in antiques, vintage home decor, handmade jewelry and more.



Saturday, April 24