Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, April 14

Black Music Matters 4 p.m. online (FREE) The Department of African American and African Studies is hosting this webinar on Black music and its presence and role in society and at Ohio State.



Thursday, April 15

Harmless Habit 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($30) Harmless Habit, a high-energy rock band, will be teaming up with Nevermind, a Nirvana tribute band, for a performance at Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen.

Molly Winters 7 p.m. online (FREE) Molly Winters will mix rock, jazz and swing music in her concert with the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts’s “ApART Together Concert Series.”



Friday, April 16

Liz Woolley 7 p.m. online (FREE) Performing in CAPA’s “ApART Together Concert Series,” Woolley will perform covers and original songs in genres from jazz to folk.

Dave Buker & The Historians 9 p.m. online (FREE) Columbus-based Americana band Dave Buker & The Historians will be performing live from The Rambling House. The performance will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.



Saturday, April 17

C LA C I 7 p.m. online (FREE) Singer/songwriter C LA C I will perform a mix of reggae and country music with CAPA’s “ApART Together Concert Series.”

John Schwab and Hadden Sayers 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($25) Schwab has been performing for more than 35 years and Sayers touts 9 solo albums, but now this acoustic duo will be taking the stage at Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen.



FOOD AND DRINK

Monday, April 12

Chinese Cooking: Simple Starters Working 1:30 p.m. online (FREE) This virtual cooking class will teach viewers how to make traditional Chinese starters, such as cucumber salad and stir fried garlic greens.



Saturday, April 17

Cuisines of Different Cultures 11:30 a.m. online (FREE) This series of cooking demonstrations of food from around the world will be teaching viewers about lentil pancakes this month. The list of ingredients needed is available on the event page.

Crawfish Boil with Absolut and Brewdog 4 p.m. at Pecan Penny’s ($25) Pecan Penny’s and BrewDog are teaming up for a crawfish boil this weekend. With socially distant seating and another session at 7 p.m., head over to Pecan Penny’s patio for drink specials, prizes and all-you-can-eat crawfish.



ART AND FILM

Thursday, April 15

Ohio Shorts 8:40 p.m. at South Drive-In Theatre (FREE) This annual film festival of Ohio creators is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Following the in-person premiere, the program will be available to stream online through May 1.



Sunday, April 18

Spring Arts Fest noon at 400 W. Rich St. (FREE) Buckeye Creative Connection will be featuring student and professional artists at the Spring Arts Fest. In collaboration with the Franklinton Arts Districts, this event will showcase local music, poetry, art and more.



OTHER

Monday, April 12

How Do We Get Well? On Public Health and Safety 7 p.m. online (FREE) This panel moderated by Amy Acton will discuss the pandemic and social justice movements ignited in 2020 as they pertain to artists, activists and public health officials. “From the angle of art and culture, the group will examine recent monumental shifts in civic engagement, awareness and action surrounding structural racism, health disparities and safety in our communities,” according to the event page.

Women’s Climbing Night 7 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center (FREE) The Outdoor Adventure Center is hosting a night of female empowerment with their women’s only climbing night. Another session will be held at 8:30 p.m. and capacity is limited to 24 participants.



Sunday, April 18