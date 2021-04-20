Aneka Seumanutafa has fond memories of watching the Masters Tournament as a child.

“We would just sit down and watch every single person that would come through on TV,” Seumanutafa, a junior on the Ohio State women’s golf team, said. “I would watch it every single year.”

She never could have imagined that she would be teeing off at Augusta National Golf Club someday, but Seumanutafa played in the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur March 31 through April 3.

Augusta National Golf Club, regarded as one of the most famous golf courses in the world, hosts the annual Masters Tournament — one of the four major championships for men’s golf. It wasn’t until 2019 that women were able to compete on the hallowed grounds of golf history.

The history of women at Augusta National is only several years in the making. In 2012, former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and business executive Darla Moore became the first female members of the club.

“The event was established to inspire greater interest and participation in the women’s game by creating a new, exciting and rewarding pathway for these players to fulfill their dreams,” the ANWA website stated.

An international field of 82 women amateurs competed over 54 holes of stroke play at Champions Retreat Golf Club. A cut took place after the first 36 holes, and the leading 30 players advanced to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Seumanutafa shot 75 in her first round at the Champions Retreat Golf Club, followed by 81 in her second round, missing the cut by six strokes. Seumanutafa did not get to play a competitive round at Augusta National Golf Club, but all members of the field played an official practice round at Augusta on the Friday of the tournament week.

Tsubasa Kajitani, a 17-year-old golfer from Okayama, Japan, won the tournament shooting 73-72-72.

Although Seumanutafa missed the cut, she says the experience was invaluable.

“I wasn’t mad about how I played, I was just really there for the experience,” Seumanutafa said. “I know the golf course and I know how to prepare and all that kind of stuff, but I’ll be more prepared for the next Augusta National that comes around next year.”

Seumanutafa said the national recognition the tournament gave women’s golf made the week special.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” shesaid. “I’m glad that finally Golf Channel is covering women’s golf. We didn’t really have that much airtime, but I know all the girls,we just — we love to play and like and all we want to do is just be televised for a little bit longer than the guys and have tournaments be televised on TV, not just Augusta National.”

Although Seumanutafa typically has her mother on the bag for tournaments, she had her father caddy for her while playing at Champions Retreat.

“My dad and I kind of butt heads when I play with him, but I know he wanted to be there at Augusta National so I was like, ‘I will have you on the bag,’” Seumanutafa said.

Seumanutafa also brought her grandfather, a golf fanatic, to Augusta, Georgia, for the tournament.

“My grandpa loves golf, like I said and my dad kind of taught me how to play,” Seumanutafa said. “Just having them be there with me during this special week was just surreal.”

After two weeks of being away from her teammates, Seumanutafa said she is happy to be back practicing with her fellow Buckeyes.

“Coach tried to give me three days off and I was like, ‘No, I want to come back already,’” Seumanutafa said. “Get started again with the team, because I kind of missed them. I want to continue practicing hard for our next tournament.”

As for next year’s ANWA, Seumanutafa hopes to return with more experience and some of her teammates.