The Buckeyes will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten Quarterfinal, seeking revenge for their only loss this regular season.

In their regular season meeting, Ohio State (7-1-3) lost 2-1 to Rutgers (7-2-3) in a game dominated by the freshman class. Freshman midfielder Kine Flotre scored the Buckeyes’ lone goal, while freshmen forward Allison Lowry and midfielder Sara Brocious put the Scarlet Knights on top.

“Their defense closes down very quickly and made it hard for us to get on the ball and connect with each other,” redshirt senior Alyssa Baumbick said. “Learning from the last time we played them, I think just trying to make sure everyone’s on the same page and we’re aware of the pressure that they’re going to put on us.”

Rutgers took down Michigan State to advance to the quarterfinals, thanks to a goal by senior forward Amirah Ali in double overtime.

Freshman midfielder Peyton McNamara led the charge for Ohio State, scoring twice in its 4-2 victory over Maryland Thursday. Baumbick and junior forward Kayla Fischer also found the net.

Ohio State outshot Rutgers 13-8 in their last matchup, but couldn’t follow through to score. Baumbick said the Scarlet Knights came out hard and fast, something the Buckeyes feel more prepared to face.

“This time we’re anticipating the high pressure, we know that’s what they do — they know, we know that they’re dangerous on the attack as well,” Baumbick said. “I think we’re just looking for revenge because they beat us—everyone on the team just dying to play them.”

The winner will advance and play either Penn State or Indiana April 15.

The Buckeyes continue their Big Ten Tournament campaign Sunday at noon at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium and will be broadcast on BTN+.