Ohio State’s Board of Trustees approved an increase in tuition, housing and dining rates for incoming first-year students Thursday.

Tuition, which includes instructional and general fees, will increase 3.8 percent and housing and dining rates will increase 2.5 percent for incoming first-year students. The increase will not apply to other mandatory fees like student activity, recreation, student union or COTA fees, according to the Board of Trustees meeting agenda.

As part of the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee, which sets the cost of attendance for each incoming class of Ohio resident students, the rate will lock for in-state students for their four years at Ohio State.

“We are routinely and always focused on affordability at Ohio State,” Michael Papadakis, senior vice president and chief financial officer in the Office of Business and Finance, said. “We are now entering the fifth year of our in-state tuition guarantee program. We rolled that out back in fiscal year 2018. We were one of the first public universities in the state to do that. Now all public universities in the state of Ohio participate in that tuition guarantee program.”

Tuition and fees will cost an estimated $11,936 per year for in-state incoming first-year students through 2024-25 on the Columbus campus. The estimated cost of room and board is an additional $13,393. Combined with books, supplies and miscellaneous or personal costs, the total estimated cost of attendance is $29,022.

For out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students, instructional and mandatory fees will increase by a surcharge of 5 percent for the 2021-22 academic year, according to the Board of Trustees meeting agenda. The non-resident surcharge is the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition. Incoming out-of-state freshmen will be subject to both the tuition and fees and the surcharge increases.

For out-of-state incoming freshmen living on the Columbus campus, the estimated cost of tuition and fees is $35,018. The total estimated cost of attendance is $52,922. This cost is not set in stone for freshman out-of-state students’ entire undergraduate career, as Ohio State’s Tuition Guarantee only applies to Ohio residents.

“We continue to be very competitive from a non-resident perspective,” Papadakis said. “We are right around the median of the Big Ten.”

International undergraduate students and out-of-state students pursuing an online degree or certificate program will not see a surcharge increase, according to the Board of Trustees meeting agenda.

The increase in tuition and mandatory fees also applies to regional campuses and the Agricultural Technical Institute at Wooster, according to the Board of Trustees meeting agenda.

At regional campuses, the estimated cost of tuition and fees for incoming freshmen from Ohio is $8,562, or $31,644 for out-of-state students.

The tuition and mandatory fees for continuing in-state undergraduate students and graduate students will not increase in the 2021-22 academic year per the Tuition Guarantee, according to the Board of Trustees meeting agenda.