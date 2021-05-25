On the heels of Sen. Niraj Antani introducing a bill which would allow Ohio student athletes to earn compensation from their name, image and likeness Monday, Ohio State has launched a program to educate its student athletes on NIL.

Ohio State announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Opendorse to provide education and resources tailored specifically to Ohio State student athletes on how to take advantage of NIL. The program — named THE Platform — includes live consultation sessions with members in the industry and video lectures on brand building and financial literacy, among other topics.

“We went through an extensive review of the companies offering NIL services and are confident we will provide our student-athletes with cutting-edge technology and the resources to maximize their NIL earning potential,” senior associate athletic director Carey Hoyt said in the release.

THE Platform will be administered through the Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute, a resource outlet for character and career development created by athletic director Gene Smith.

Through EDSLI and THE Platform, the Ohio State University Center for Innovation Strategies will partner with key university stakeholders to establish a “unified, overarching innovation collaboration strategy” to maximize value creation for Ohio State, according to the release.

Paul Reeder, executive director of the Center for Innovation Strategies, stated the center will provide support for THE Platform and student-athletes to allow them to reach their professional and personal goals after leaving Ohio State.

All Ohio State student-athletes will participate in five educational sessions through the program in June, according to the release.