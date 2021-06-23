David G. Horn will serve as interim executive dean for Ohio State’s College of Arts and Sciences, outgoing Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce McPheron announced in an email Wednesday.

Horn, who previously served as associate executive dean for undergraduate education, will begin Aug. 1 and remain in the position as the university launches a national search to find a replacement for current Executive Dean Gretchen Ritter, according to the email.

Ritter announced June 14 she will step down from her position to become the next vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer at Syracuse University. Ritter will begin at Syracuse University Oct. 1 after serving as Ohio State’s vice provost and executive dean of the College of Arts and Sciences since 2019.

“Dr. Horn will provide seamless leadership as the college advances its core mission and many vital initiatives over the coming year,” McPheron said in the email.

Horn joined the university in 1990 and has served as chair of the Department of Comparative Studies, secretary of the Board of Trustees, member of University Senate and chair of the Steering Committee, according to the email. He has also served on multiple university task forces and received the Margaret Lynd Award for undergraduate teaching in 2017 and President and Provost’s Award for distinguished faculty service in 2019.

Horn will work closely with Ritter until Aug. 1 to prepare for the upcoming academic year, according to the email.