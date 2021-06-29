The Buckeyes men’s basketball team will be without one of its key contributors come the start of the 2021-22 season.

Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. will keep his name in the NBA draft and forgo the opportunity to return to Ohio State for his senior season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

In April, Washington announced he’d explore professional opportunities while maintaining collegiate eligibility. It appears he will commit to realizing his NBA prospects after earning an invite to the NBA Draft Combine last week for his performance in the G League Elite Camp.

Washington played in two exhibition contests during the Combine, scoring 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting to lead Team 2.

The 6-foot-3 guard earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors after leading Ohio State with 16.4 points per game on 41% shooting.

Washington’s offensive prowess is no secret; his 185-career 3-pointers are fourth-most all-time among Buckeyes. His 37.4 3-point shooting percentage last season was No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference.

It remains unclear if sophomore forward E.J. Liddell will return to the Buckeyes. Liddell has until July 7 to decide whether to remain in the draft process or come back to Ohio State for a junior campaign.