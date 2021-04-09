The 2021 offseason is proving to be an interesting one for the Ohio State men’s basketball team.

With sophomore forward E.J. Liddell deciding to enter the NBA draft with the potential to return to the Buckeyes next season, fellow teammate and junior guard Duane Washington Jr. announced Friday that he will also explore his value at the next level. Similar to Liddell, Washington will maintain his college eligibility while entering his name into the NBA draft, Eleven Warriors reported.

Washington put together a career-high 16.4 points per game in the 2020-21 season to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The Michigan native also set a Big Ten Tournament record by tallying 92 points in Indianapolis.