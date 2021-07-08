Lucky’s Stout House, a South Campus staple for over a decade, will serve its final drinks July 17.

The Irish-inspired bar that features pool tables, an outdoor patio and live entertainment announced its closing in an Instagram post Thursday, stating the “rumors are true” and its time has been cut short.

“We look forward to spending as much of the next ten days together as possible,” the post stated. “We hope to see you, our patrons, our friends, here during our last couple days to give this great institution an appropriate send off.”

According to the City of Columbus website, the location will be replaced with a six-story, mixed-use development located at West Eighth Avenue and North High Street. The decision to move forward on the development was made after a vote of approval from the University Impact Review Board.

The post also stated there will be “copious hugs, tears and most certainly shots before we meet our Maker (the bulldozer).”

The bar left its followers with the words of Dr. Seuss, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” before giving one last “Slainté” — a famous Irish toast that translates to “good health.”

Lucky’s Stout House and Avenue Partners, the group developing the new project, did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.