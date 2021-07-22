The new University District Parking Plan will shake up the parking scene on campus ahead of fall semester.

The plan, which takes effect Aug. 9, will add paid parking spaces, adjust meter rates, incorporate the ParkColumbus mobile app as a payment option and condense the 15 existing University District permit parking areas — that all had differing on-street restrictions — into three permit zones with common restrictions, according to a Columbus Division of Parking Services release.

“The University District Parking Plan will improve convenience, predictability and availability in this densely populated neighborhood while encouraging the use of mobility options,” Jennifer L. Gallagher, director of the Department of Public Service, stated in the July 9 release.

According to the release, the plan was developed through engagement and feedback of residents, students, businesses and higher education. It was also developed using a study of parking conditions in other Columbus neighborhoods.

Residents can purchase permits online or at Parking Services, located at 2700 Impound Lot Road. To view zone details, a map or more information about purchasing and managing parking permits, click here.

According to the release, other changes to parking include: virtual permitting using the permit holder’s license plate number rather than hang tags or stickers, meter time limits now $1 an hour for up to three hours and the replacement of the majority of parking meters on side streets off High Street in the campus area with a mobile pay-only option. For those looking to use cash or credit, kiosks will be located at 10th and Neil Avenues.

New permit zones

View the map and find more information below.

Zone UDA: South of campus near the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State. West of Neil Avenue between West 8th and King avenues.

Zone UDB: East of High Street between 12th and Patterson avenues and west of High Street between Lane and Oakland avenues.

Zone UDC: South of campus, between High Street and Neil Avenue.

Permit parking in all three zones stands from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with no overnight restrictions, according to the release.

In zones UDB and UDC, there will also be on-street paid parking at an hourly rate through the ParkColumbus app, which permit holders are not required to pay.

Between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., a $2 hourly rate for visitors and guests will stand for the first three hours before increasing 50 cents per hour up to a maximum of 14 hours.