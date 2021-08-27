At the end of the first week of classes, Ohio State’s COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 1.36 percent.

The positivity rate — representing the average percent of students, faculty and staff who tested positive out of total tests performed in the last seven days — increased from a 0.95 percent positivity rate Tuesday, the first day of classes, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Since Aug. 1, the university has performed 667,962 COVID-19 tests and 7,231 — or 1.08 percent — have been positive. Everyone returning to campus for the fall, regardless of vaccination status, was asked to complete a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

According to the dashboard, 32 students are quarantined in on-campus quarantine and isolation housing, leaving 71 percent of beds designated for quarantine and isolation available for use.

University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in a universitywide email Tuesday that Ohio State will require students, faculty and staff to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15. Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed on campus come spring semester.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said Wednesday 73 percent of the university community is fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.