The Buckeyes began a new tradition a year ago, donning a player with the No. 0 jersey — or Block “O” — as a tribute to the legacy of former defensive end Bill Willis, who broke the color barrier in the NFL and was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former defensive end Jonathon Cooper earned the first-ever Block “O” jersey in 2020, starting the custom intended to honor the Buckeye who exemplifies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character.”

With the start of the 2021 campaign less than a week away, graduate offensive lineman Thayer Munford will earn the distinction of the Block “O” jersey for the season, becoming the second Buckeye to do so.

Munford was named one of six captains by the Ohio State team, and will enter his fifth season in the program with 45-career games played and 33 starts.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native chose to remain with the Buckeyes for another season, not finished leaving a legacy both on and off the football field. Munford graduated with a degree in sport industry this summer, fulfilling a promise he made with his mother.

Munford will wear a special patch throughout the season and keep No. 75 as offensive linemen are prohibited from wearing No. 0.