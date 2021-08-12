Thayer Munford walked across the stage of the Schottenstein Center and became an Ohio State graduate Sunday — achieving a life-long goal of finishing his education as a Buckeye and fulfilling a promise made to his mother.

Munford based his decision to stay at Ohio State for his fifth season on earning his degree in sport industry in mid-January. The graduate offensive lineman became the first member of his family to graduate from college, and he said he felt joy and relief when he got his hands on his diploma.

“Actually getting that diploma, oh my god, that was mind blowing for me and my family and my future family down the road,” Munford said. “It was just so different, just having my hands on my diploma and being like, ‘Wow, this is actually mine. I did this.’”

Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said he shared an emotional phone call with Munford on the night of his graduation and pointed to his perseverance as the primary reason he achieved his ultimate academic goal.

“[He] called me on the phone crying. ‘Coach, I got it.’ I mean, that was the most important thing that’s ever happened in the kid’s career. Period. The rest is gravy,” Studrawa said. “He got a degree when a lot of people said, ‘You’re not going to be able to do that.’ They challenged him, and he did it. The things that he’s done, the growth that he’s made, saying that shows you what kind of a person he is.”

Now that Munford completed the life-long journey of earning his degree, his eyes have now shifted to his primary, individual athletic goal — be the best offensive lineman in the nation.

But, Munford’s path to that goal may look a little different than it has in years past. Although he spent his first four years on the end of the line at tackle, the Big Ten Preseason Honoree spent time at left guard during preseason camp Tuesday.

With attention to his move to the inside, Munford said his focus is on helping the team in any way possible.

“It really doesn’t matter where they put me,” Munford said. “If I’m comfortable before the first game, I’m cool. It’s really not a big, huge change for me.”

As the Cincinnati native gets acclimated to the new position, he said he’s using film of former Ohio State guards Wyatt Davis and Jonah Jackson to learn the nuances of his new spot.

With both Davis and Jackson currently finding themselves on NFL rosters, Munford said the move to guard will help his versatility at the next level.

“It’s a better chance for me for getting ready for the next level,” Munford said. “So, if I do this now, I can play wherever at the next level, and I’m fine wherever — tackle or guard; left side or right side.”

Taking over Munford’s spot at left tackle is junior Nicholas Petit-Frere, who spent last season on the opposite side of the line from Munford at right tackle.

Munford expressed excitement to line up beside Petit-Frere, calling the new look on the left side of the line “pretty fun.”

Petit-Frere — who called Munford his “big brother” — shared that same excitement to play with Munford on the left side of the line.

“Being next to him is kind of a culmination of me and him working together,” Petit-Frere said. “I’m very humbled to get a chance to play next to Thayer, who obviously is one of the best tackles in America. And now transitioning to guard, where I believe he can do that as well. He’s just one of the best offensive linemen in college football right now.”

As Petit-Frere is also undergoing a position change, he said Munford gave him tips on how to effectively play the left tackle spot and told him to make the position his own.

With Munford transitioning into his final year in the scarlet and gray, he emphasized that his playing goals remain the same — regardless of where he finds himself on the line.

“Be the best guard or offensive lineman in the country and that’s still my goal too,” Munford said. “That hasn’t changed at all.”