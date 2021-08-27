An Ohio State student was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning.

The student reported he was walking in an alley believed to be around the 1500 block of High Street — between West 10th and 11th avenues — around 4:30 a.m. when he was approached by two unknown suspects, according to a public safety notice. One suspect demanded the student’s property after showing a gun on his waistband.

The notice stated the student’s phone was stolen and the suspects instructed him to leave the area. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

Safety resources, Counseling and Consultation Service, Student Wellness Center and Buckeye Peer Access Line are available for students in need of assistance.