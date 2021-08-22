Three Ohio State students were robbed in two separate incidents overnight in the off-campus neighborhood Saturday.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to a robbery and carjacking near Indianola and East Woodruff Avenue and a robbery and sexual assault in the area of Tuller Street and Lane Avenue, according to a public safety notice.

At around 11:07 p.m. Saturday, two Ohio State students reported that they were approached by a white SUV while standing in a parking lot, according to the notice. Multiple suspects exited the vehicle, showed firearms and demanded the students’ valuables.

The notice states the victims told the suspects their valuables were inside their vehicle. One suspect got in and stole the victim’s running car — described as a 2008 black Nissan Altima with a New York state license plate — while the other suspects fled in the white SUV.

No injuries were reported in this incident, according to the notice.

At around 2:56 a.m. Columbus Police received a call of an Ohio State student walking in the area of Tuller Street and Lane Avenue when they were approached by two individuals, knocked to the ground and robbed, according to the notice. The individual was also sexually assaulted by the suspects before they fled the area.

Individuals with information are encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545 or the Sexual Assault Unit at 614-645-4701.

Sexual Violence Resources

In case of emergency, call 911 and seek medical help.

Wexner Medical Center: 614-293-8333, 410 W. 10th Ave.

Wilce Student Health Center: 614-292-4321, 1875 Millikin Road #208

Hotlines:

Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO) Rape Helpline: 614-267-7020

Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

LSS Choices Domestic Violence Hotline: 614-224-4663

LGBT National Health Center Hotline: 888-843-4564

On campus:

Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO): 614-688-2518

Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Trauma Recovery Center: 614-293-7827, STARTraumaRecoveryCenter@osumc.edu