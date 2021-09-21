Record-breaking and award-winning artist Lil Nas X finally released his highly anticipated debut album, “MONTERO,” Friday.

Featuring some of the biggest names in popular music such as Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, this tracklist is completely different from other artists’ debuts in how polished it is. The tracks on this album are generally concise and to the point, with 15 tracks adding up to just over 41 minutes.

The themes on “MONTERO” merge into an emotional rollercoaster, and the album lines up perfectly with Lil Nas X’s experience with fame over the past few years, focusing on his massive success in the music industry but unhappiness in his personal life.

In choosing to name the album, Lil Nas X showcases his real name, Montero Hill. The naming of the project is perfectly deliberate, highlighting the true differences between Lil Nas X and Montero Hill.

“INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” and “SCOOP (feat. Doja Cat)” are perfect examples of the standard fun pop track filled with cocky lines and sexual innuendos — something Lil Nas X is well known for. Others, however, such as “DEAD RIGHT NOW” and “ONE OF ME (feat. Elton John),” show how he deals with his personal life as Hill.

Following the opening track “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” is “DEAD RIGHT NOW,” a strong, heartfelt track. Lil Nas X touches on his personal struggles before fame, people trying to come into his life who weren’t there before he was a household name and his rocky relationship with his mother. The catchy, melodic chorus fools listeners as the verses are heavy and earnest.

These first two tracks set the tone for the rest of the songs on the album. Lil Nas X’s ability to create a memorable, popular song with impressive hooks and upbeat instrumentals, in addition to darker undertones, is unmatched. The next track is a perfect example and continuation of that formula he creates so well.

“THAT’S WHAT I WANT” is an energetic, guitar- and synth-heavy instrumental with an equally cheerful rhythm in his vocals. The song, however, is centered around Lil Nas X’s need for genuine love and companionship and his difficulties in finding both of those things since his exponential rise in popularity.

After a few sonically underwhelming tracks comes “LOST IN THE CITADEL,” a beautiful story of heartbreak and acceptance. From that track onward, with the exception of the forgettable “DOLLA SIGN SLIME (feat. Megan Thee Stallion),” the album takes a dark and incredibly soulful turn.

“TALES OF DOMINICA” has Lil Nas X reflecting on his lowest points in recent years and shares how he’s afraid to confront his own reflection. “SUN GOES DOWN” shows him coming to terms with his past and accepting the parts of him that others labeled as flaws.

The album falls right back into a place of darkness with “VOID.” In this track, Lil Nas X expresses his sadness with the lack of reciprocation of love from others and the internal struggles he has with this feeling of empty love. Somber, gloomy “LIFE AFTER SALEM” is the perfect transition into the final track, “AM I DREAMING (feat. Miley Cyrus).”

The emotional duet “AM I DREAMING (feat. Miley Cyrus)” has profound vocals from both artists that work together in a passionate and twisted harmony. The looped acoustic guitar riff and subtle strings that construct the instrumental turn the spotlight to the vocals in a majestic fashion. The minimalism of the track serves as the perfect outro to an album that jumps from joyous high points to dispiriting moments at will.

Lil Nas X seems to have found his sound with “MONTERO.” Although his consistent method for creating a hit song can breed monotony, his ability to create revealing, introspective tracks makes this a project that will set a high baseline for his future bodies of work.

Rating: 4/5