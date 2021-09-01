Students, faculty and staff can request a COVID-19 vaccination exemption beginning Wednesday.

All exemption requests must be submitted by Sept. 17, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website. Ohio State will require the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty and staff by Oct. 15 and the second dose by Nov. 15.

Students can report their vaccination status or request an exemption through My BuckMD. Faculty and staff can use the Employee Health Record form to submit their COVID-19 vaccine information and exemption requests, a universitywide email stated.

According to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website, “an exemption based on an individual’s religious beliefs or practices or based on personal reasons can be requested.” All religious and personal exemptions must be notarized by Student Health Services or Employee and Labor Relations.

If an exemption request is approved, the individual must:

Complete an eLearning module on reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission as an unvaccinated individual within 14 days of exemption approval.

Complete weekly COVID-19 tests

Wear a face mask at all times indoors

Vaccines for Ohio State faculty, staff and students are available at the Jesse Owens North Recreation Center. Others can make an appointment at a Wexner Medical Center location. The Department of Health also provides locations of vaccination sites.

More information on COVID-19 FAQs, requesting exemptions or lost vaccination cards can be found on the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.