The first 7:33 of Saturday’s decisive 59-7 win was a nightmare revisited for then-No. 10 Ohio State — reminiscent of the 2019 game against Miami (OH) where the Buckeyes found themselves down early before rebounding nicely to win big.

The Buckeyes (3-1) fixed their problems quickly before scoring 59 unanswered points. Here’s five things Ohio State showed against the Zips (1-3).

Defense finally got after the quarterback

Akron redshirt sophomore quarterback DJ Irons entered the game with the second-highest completion percentage in the country and looked comfortable, starting a crisp 6-for-8 with 53 yards and a touchdown.

He then went on a 1-for-9 spell, including a streak of eight-consecutive incompletions with two interceptions — one of which was returned 46 yards by sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman for a touchdown.

During that same stretch, the Buckeyes’ defense sacked Irons five times, surpassing the season total of four they had entering Saturday’s game.

The unit finished with nine to tie for fourth-most in team history, headlined by graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett’s three.

Garrett entered the game with two career sacks and tied that total on an Akron drive late in the first quarter where he brought down Irons for losses of five and four yards, respectively. The Las Vegas native surpassed that career total early in the third.

Skill players helped McCord settle in

There was a lot of buzz early in the week after news came out that redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud was only going to be used in emergency situations, with quarterbacks freshman Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Jack Miller III taking snaps.

McCord was tabbed as the starter and things did not go according to plan early.

On his first drive, there were grumbles throughout Ohio Stadium after a backwards-pass fumble on a screen and misses to wide receivers junior Garrett Wilson and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba on two passes.

The next drive, his first collegiate completion, was a quick pass to Smith-Njigba who then toted it for 22 yards. Following three-consecutive runs by freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson for 48 yards, a pop pass to Olave made for McCord’s first-career touchdown.

On his 57- and 85-yard completions to Wilson and freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, respectively, were both screens with the long runs after the catch.

That allowed for McCord to settle in nicely, driving the ball downfield for 20- and 39-yard completions to Wilson and 34- and 39-yard strikes to Smith-Njigba, with the former going for another touchdown.

The Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native finished the game a crisp 13-for-18 for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

TreVeyon Henderson has distanced himself as the feature back

Running back TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s longtime freshman single-game rushing record with his 277-yard performance against Tulsa.

He followed that up this week with an eight-carry, 93-yard, two-touchdown outing where he ran at an impressive 11.6 yards per carry.

On the second drive of the game, he bounced a run off tackle to the left, sealed greatly by junior offensive Nicholas Petit-Frere, to set up the Buckeyes nicely in the red zone.

Between the end of the first quarter and midway through the second, Henderson scored a pair of touchdowns of three and 14 yards, respectively.

He didn’t get a carry in the second half due to Ohio State’s big lead, turning over the reins to running backs junior Master Teague III and redshirt freshman Miyan Williams.

Teague impressed with 71 yards on just eight carries with two touchdowns while Williams — who didn’t get a carry against Tulsa — racked up 47 yards on nine carries.

Henderson — who is on pace to break J.K. Dobbins’ freshman single-season rushing record — has displayed shiftiness and breakaway speed in the open field, showing that against Big Ten defenses he is the guy head coach Ryan Day needs to lean on.

This was the game Ohio State needed to get back on track

For the first time all season, Buckeye Nation was able to breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy a game stress free.

Even in the first two wins of the season, the games were tight until Garrett’s 32-yard fumble return touchdown against Minnesota and a 14-yard pitch-and-catch from Stroud to Wilson in the fourth quarter against Tulsa.

But this time, Ohio State was able to bully a team for the first time since the 2021 Sugar Bowl against Clemson.

In “The Longest Yard,” Adam Sandler’s character says to the warden, “You need a tune-up game.”

Akron was Ohio State’s tune-up game.

The Buckeyes’ offense outgained the Zips 622-229, and the defense made the necessary adjustments after early missed tackles in the open field to make Irons uncomfortable.

Rutgers, unlike in years past, is no slouch in 2021, going toe-to-toe with then-No. 19 Michigan to only lose by a touchdown.

K’Vaughan Pope dismissed, linebackers room extremely thin

After senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope’s tirade during the second quarter of Saturday’s game, Day announced Sunday that he was dismissed from the program.

With him out of the picture and senior linebacker Dallas Gant entering the transfer portal Wednesday, there are few options remaining.

The group is headlined by seniors Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote IV, and sophomores Steele Chambers, Cody Simon and Tommy Eichenberg.

The Buckeyes have a variety of inexperienced options behind those five in freshmen Reid Carrico, Jackson Kuwatch and Jalen Pace, and seniors Ryan Batsch and Cade Kacherski.

Kacherski and Carrico are the only to record a tackle in 2021 with three and two, respectively.

Whoever is tabbed to play, they will need to step up to curtail the 155.3 rushing yards allowed per game, which ranks 82nd in the Football Bowl Subdivision.