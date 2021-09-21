Since defensive line coach Larry Johnson arrived in Columbus in 2014, the Buckeyes’ pass rush has typically been a force to be reckoned with as legendary defensive ends such as Chase Young and Nick and Joey Bosa left their mark on Ohio State’s program during Johnson’s tenure.

But, through three weeks of the 2021 campaign, Ohio State’s pass rush has faltered and struggled to meaningfully impact opposing quarterbacks’ comfort in the pocket. Johnson pointed to Ohio State’s struggles to win one-on-one matchups that the Buckeyes’ front needs to clean up in order to improve going forward.

“We just gotta win one-on-ones. There have been opportunities that have presented themselves,” Johnson said. “We’ll get better. Our kids understand that. It starts with me. We gotta get it cranked up and get it going.”

To this point, Ohio State has only collected four sacks — including a sackless performance against then-No. 12 Oregon Week 2.

As a result of the Buckeyes’ struggles to get to the quarterback, opposing passing offenses have boomed, as Ohio State has allowed 289.7 pass yards per game — 13th in the Big Ten.

Head coach Ryan Day said the pass rush’s struggles have gone hand-in-hand with Ohio State’s issues in their backend.

“When the pass rush doesn’t marry up with the coverage, that’s a problem,” Day said. “If we’re going to do that, we also have to play man in challenging times and then force that quarterback to hold the ball. Evaluating all that is on the table.”

Ohio State’s typically dominant unit of defensive ends has been lackluster, amassing just one sack on the season thus far. Junior defensive end Zach Harrison picked up the unit’s lone sack in Week 1 against Minnesota, when Harrison strip-sacked Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan — which graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett took to the house.

Although the Buckeyes’ defensive ends have been unable to rack up sacks, they’ve seen promise from their youth at the position.

True freshmen J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer have seen their opportunities grow as the season has worn on, as both saw increased action against Tulsa.

With attention to his dynamic freshman duo, Johnson said they have two very different skill sets.

“They’re two different players, they really are,” Johnson said. “J.T. is powerful. I say this all the time; he’s really powerful. And Jack is a finesse player.”

Looking inside, the Buckeyes’ interior defensive line was equally disappointing in the pass rush until Week 3 against Tulsa.

Ohio State’s defensive tackles racked up two sacks, including one from freshman defensive tackle Tyleik Williams that stifled a potentially game-tying drive from Tulsa in the fourth quarter.

Johnson pointed to the strides Williams has made as a reason for his ascension, and said he will get more playing time as the season continues.

“He’s starting to show what we thought he would be,” Johnson said. “He’s starting to turn into a good player.”

As the Buckeyes seek to return to dominance in the pass rush, Johnson said they just need to focus on what’s in front of them.

“Everything starts up front. I say that all the time in the room. It’s not what’s behind us, it’s what’s in front of us,” Johnson said. “We gotta get to the quarterback. Our guys know that. Everyone in the room knows that. I know that.”