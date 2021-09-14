After nearly two years, live theater is back on campus — and performers are preparing for a season jam-packed with productions.

Ohio State’s only service-based, student-run theater group, Off the Lake Productions, made its 2021 debut with its annual recruitment event, Back to the Lake. Crowds of Ohio State students and staff gathered in the Browning Amphitheater Thursday to watch the group perform a series of musical numbers, recruiting new thespians in the process.

A year ago today, Off the Lake was in quite a different place — coordinating performances entirely online.

“It was a big learning curve, just because a lot of us were not aware of how to put a show on online,” Tatum Zeleznik, a fourth-year in psychology and organization chair of Off the Lake, said.

Zeleznik said members of Off the Lake were eager to continue putting on productions throughout the duration of the pandemic, which meant they were forced to find creative ways to rehearse and perform their shows. Although the company overcame the technological obstacles, Zeleznik said they did not account for the emotional challenges thrown their way.

“You don’t get to hug your loved ones after or celebrate with your cast,” Zeleznik said. “It’s more isolating in that respect.”

Zeleznik was not the only one who struggled with online theater. Mattie Elliott, a second-year in English and theater and music director for Off the Lake, said the physical restrictions caused by the pandemic greatly affected the company members’ ability to bond.

“We did a lot of Zoom productions, which were helpful in the way that they still allowed us to put on a show,” Elliott said. “But it also kind of inhibited our ability to make these connections with our directors, with our cast members.”

Elliott said Off the Lake no longer has to worry about online barriers when it comes to socializing, with the entire company once again performing in person and making long-awaited connections.

Nonetheless, the company has experienced some unanticipated difficulties since moving off of Zoom. Although the group is thrilled to be reunited in the flesh, Elliott said some adjustments are going to have to be made in order to accommodate this new way of performing during a pandemic.

“Returning to in-person productions — definitely exciting, definitely what we really have been wanting to do for the past two years –– but on the logistical side of things, it is a little bit tricky,” Elliott said.

As four-year members of Off the Lake, Zeleznik and Mary Harris, a fourth-year in arts management and president of Off the Lake, reflected on their experiences in the company as freshmen, pre-pandemic and how in-person performances now differ.

“We just have things that we did not have to think about last year that we have to think about again,” Zeleznik said. “It’s hard because we want to revert back to how it was our second and first years and how it just felt normal back then, but it’s still not completely normal.”

Harris said performing onstage is a remarkable feeling that pays off the company’s hard work. Despite all of the difficulties, she said the final product reminds the group just how much they can accomplish.

“We’re just in this incredible time where we can just mold Off the Lake however we want, really,” Harris said. “We’re just all so excited to put on live theater again.”

Coming down from the high of the Back to the Lake performance last week, Zeleznik said the group is excited to welcome new members.

“I think theater, in general, is so important because it not only tells the stories of those that maybe otherwise wouldn’t get to tell their stories, but it’s also a good way for creative expression, it’s a great outlet for coming together and being a part of something bigger than yourself,” Harris said.

Off the Lake will produce in-person performances throughout the year, with a fall cabaret coming up next month and productions such as “The Great Gatsby” and “Heathers” hitting the stage in the spring semester.