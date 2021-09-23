The Ohio State women’s soccer team opened up Big Ten play with a 2-1 victory on the road against Maryland Sunday.

This week, the Buckeyes (6-3) return home to take on Minnesota (4-1-3) Thursday, followed by a road game Sunday to take on Penn State (6-2) in State College, Pennsylvania.

Graduate forward Emaly Vatne said the team is in good spirits following their Big Ten opening victory and has had a very purposeful week of practice leading up to Thursday’s matchup with Minnesota.

“We’re happy to be back home,” Vatne said. “We’re just taking it one game at a time.”

Minnesota is coming off a loss in its first game of conference play against Wisconsin by a score of 2-1.

Through eight games, the Golden Gophers have allowed just two goals, the fewest in the Big Ten, behind a conference-leading .929 saves percentage.

Head coach Lori Walker-Hock said she’s excited for the matchup as her team did not get the chance to play Minnesota last year.

“It’s kind of fun. It’s like a new team to scout,” Walker-Hock said. “They are playing a little bit differently than they traditionally have in the past.”

Walker-Hock also added that Minnesota is a hard-working team and while they are 0-1 in conference play, there is no easy win in the Big Ten.

“Every Big Ten game is a challenge,” Walker-Hock said. “I think that’s what separates us from the SEC and ACC.”

Following their home match against Minnesota, the Buckeyes continue their Big Ten schedule as they travel to take on Penn State.

Penn State also opened up Big Ten play with a loss, falling to Rutgers by a score of 2-1.

Rutgers is currently the No. 1 team in the Big Ten and is No. 16 nationally, so it is safe to assume that the Nittany Lions are looking to bounce back against the Buckeyes.

Penn State averages 2.25 goals per game, third-most in the Big Ten. Junior midfielder Payton Linnehan is second in the conference with six goals.

Despite the grueling competition that comes with conference play, Vatne said the team is ready for all the Big Ten challenges that lay ahead.

“We learned against Maryland that we can grind out a win. We knew we could do it and we proved it,” Vatne said.

Ohio State will get the chance to improve its Big Ten record Thursday at 7 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium against Minnesota and against Penn State at 3 p.m. Sunday.