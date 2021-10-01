The Buckeyes are hitting the road again after three consecutive home games, but this time, students can join in on the road trip from campus.

To kick off Saturday’s football game, the RPAC is hosting multiple sessions of the “Road to Game Day” cycling event Friday, where students work together to bike 530 miles — the distance from Ohio State to Rutgers University.

Four separate cycling sessions will take place throughout the day at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to the Recreational Sports website. All rides will occur in the RPAC Northwest Plaza, where exercise bicycles will be outdoors for students to participate.

Aliyah Valdez, a group fitness graduate assistant and second-year master’s student in higher education and student affairs, said the purpose of the event is to build community and promote Group Fitness programs and services, while being outside and together.

“What we do for special events comes from what students want,” Valdez said, “If we continue to offer these new and different things and students like it and it’s successful, then it’s something we can revisit again next fall.”

Alice Ryan, group fitness manager, said about 30 RPAC employees are bringing the 40 bikes outside to prepare for the day of riding.

“It’s a big team effort for a big team ride,” Ryan said.

Valdez said attendees will receive free rec sports-themed items, be entered in a raffle for a sweatshirt and can enjoy food, pictures and a photobooth after the ride.

Ryan said anyone in the university community can participate in the free event to build awareness of the fitness programs offered and root on the Buckeyes at Rutgers University this weekend.

Students can select and register for a time here.