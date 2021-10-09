No. 7 Ohio State made sure that its homecoming festivities did not end in disappointment, dominating Maryland 66-17.

The Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the early stages of the second quarter and never looked back, punishing the Terrapins (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) throughout Saturday’s contest.

Once again, underclassmen played a huge factor in Ohio State’s drubbing of the Terrapins.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud kept the hot hand from last week’s performance against Rutgers, nearly eclipsing 300 yards in the first half of play. Stroud finished the game 24-of-33 for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

In the last two weeks, Stroud has dominated two Big Ten defenses to a tune of a completion percentage of 73.2 percent, 736 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Empire, California, native is also turnover-free in each of his last two outings.

Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson was a threat in both the rushing and passing games Saturday. Henderson corralled four receptions for 67 yards and a score through the air, while adding 102 yards on the ground and two scores.

The freshman phenom has scored in all six games this season.

Henderson’s efforts in the receiving game were supported by the wide receiver duo of junior Garrett Wilson and senior Chris Olave.

Wilson hauled in five receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns, while Olave rose up the Ohio State record books.

Olave passed Cris Carter for the third most career receiving touchdowns in program history, collecting his 28th and 29th touchdowns as a Buckeye. He added 120 yards on seven receptions alongside two scores.

Sophomore wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba added 103 yards on five receptions.



On the opposite side of the ball, Ohio State’s defense locked in for a third-straight week, led by strong performances from the Buckeyes’ linebackers.

Sophomore Cody Simon and redshirt sophomores Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg each racked up seven tackles, while Chambers produced his first-career sack.

Senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell added five tackles, including one for loss.

The Buckeyes held Maryland to just 335 total yards, while virtually shutting down its rushing attack — keeping the Terrapins to just 56 yards on the ground.

Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggled without his top target in senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., who was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury against Iowa Oct. 1.

Tagovailoa finished the game 28-for-39 for 279 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while having issues finding his footing due to a relentless pass rush from the Buckeyes’ front seven. Ohio State wrapped up Tagovailoa for five sacks.

Freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka showed prowess as a kick returner, churning up 166 return yards on four attempts — including a career-best 67 yard return.

The Buckeyes have outscored their opponents 177-37 over the past three weeks, as it appears that they have found their rhythm after an early-season loss to Oregon.

Ohio State heads into a bye week before returning to action Oct. 23 against Indiana on the road.