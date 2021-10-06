Creativity knows no bounds at “The Language of Creativity,” the latest art exhibition on display at the Dublin Arts Center through Oct. 29.

The exhibition, which opened Sept. 21, features the works of 24 members of the Central Ohio Branch of the National League of American Pen Women, a community of female artists, writers and performing artists. Dawn Petrill, the exhibition’s coordinator and an artist within the league, said the exhibition is unique in the way it brings artists who specialize in many different mediums — including painting, music, spoken word, sculpture, writing and photography — together in one creative collaboration.

“We chose the title ‘The Language of Creativity’ because we all come with different languages, different ways of doing our creativity, and we have different ways of expressing it,” Petril said. “We wanted to celebrate our own specific expressions, but there’s also a lot of creative collaboration involved.”

Petrill said several of the artists, including herself, chose to collaborate across disciplines with other members of the league, resulting in a diverse show that guests can engage with in multiple ways.

One of the exhibition’s many group collaborations is based on the popular nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle,” and includes artwork, a poem and pieces written by musicians, Petrill said. In another collaboration, Petrill said she printed out the words of a poem by a writer in the league and incorporated them into her painting.

“We wanted to have a spirit of collaboration and, you know, working together and sharing our own individual voices, but coming together as well,” Petrill said. “You might create something that’s not necessarily what you would normally do, so it kind of makes you stretch a little bit.”

The exhibition is organized by the Dublin Arts Council, an organization driven by its mission to engage its community, cultivate creativity and foster lifelong learning through the arts, David Guion, executive director of the council, said. He said the council chose to feature “The Language of Creativity” in part due to its multidisciplinary nature.

“I was just really impressed with the way they were able to weave together different disciplines and have a cohesive exhibition,” Guion said.

The exhibition features virtual elements in addition to the in-person elements, such as an online tour of the gallery available on the council’s website, which Guion said enhances accessibility for those who might not feel comfortable visiting the exhibition in person.

“We try to provide different avenues of viewing and getting that deep engagement through a couple of different lenses,” Guion said.

Guion said he hopes the exhibition will serve not only as a celebration of local artists but also as a way for the council to continue to give women a voice within the arts.

“I think this exhibition, just in a small way, addresses the importance of women in the art world, because they’re not always recognized as making a contribution or as important as maybe a white male,” Guion said. “I think it’s just a real pleasure to have that representation.”

Petrill echoed Guion when she said the exhibition is made even more unique by the fact that it was created by female professionals.

“We’re celebrating our diverse voices as women too, and you know, kind of carrying on that tradition of speaking out for ourselves,” Petrill said.

She said she hopes “The Language of Creativity” will cause viewers to reflect on their own creativity.

“I always hope that when somebody views anything, you know, views artwork or any kind of creative medium, that it kind of sparks ideas in their own mind and it makes them think, ‘How would I do this differently?’ Petrill said.

“The Language of Creativity” is on display at the Dublin Arts Center, located at 7125 Riverside Drive. Admission is free, but appointments are required. More information can be found on the exhibition’s webpage.