Former Buckeyes defensive back Damon Arnette was released Monday by the Las Vegas Raiders following a circulated video of him using threatening language while holding a gun, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Additionally, Arnette was accused in a lawsuit last week of leaving the scene of an accident in October 2020, according to NBC News 3 in Las Vegas. According to the lawsuit, Arnette drove “at least 65 mph” and left the victim with serious injuries while he was running late for a meeting at team headquarters.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said it was “a painful decision” to release Arnette, who the team chose with the No. 19 overall selection in the 2019 draft.

Across parts of two seasons in the NFL, Arnette played in 13 games with seven starts. He made 29 tackles and broke up three passes.