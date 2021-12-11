Redshirt freshman cornerback Ryan Watts joined the list of former Buckeyes to enter the transfer portal, according to reports Friday.

Since losing 42-27 at No. 5 Michigan Nov. 27, Ohio State has seen five players depart the program. Watts is the second Buckeyes’ defensive player opting to find opportunity elsewhere, as former safety Craig Young announced his departure Saturday.

In two seasons with the program, Watts appeared in 18 games for the Buckeyes, tallying 11 tackles and two interceptions. He started the season-opener at Minnesota, then appeared off the bench in the remaining 10 games.

Watts’ two career-picks came in back-to-back weeks in the 2021 season, snagging an interception against Rutgers and Maryland in Weeks 4 and 5.

In addition to Watts and Young, quarterbacks freshman Quinn Ewers, redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and walk-on senior Jagger LaRoe have left Ohio State prior to the Buckeyes’ appearance in the 2022 Rose Bowl. LaRoe entered the portal Sunday, earning two Ohio State Scholar Athlete honors and an Academic All-Big Ten selection but not appearing on the field.