Ohio State will require all students living on campus to take a COVID-19 test after winter break, regardless of vaccination status.

Students living in university-managed housing across all Ohio State campuses as well as sorority and fraternity members on the Columbus campus must be tested by Jan. 14, according to an email sent to students Friday. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 10.

In the past seven days, the university has seen a 2.21 percent positivity rate in COVID-19 cases among students, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes COVID-19 dashboard.

In addition to the return-to-campus testing requirement, the email stated students are encouraged to pick up BinaxNow at-home test kits at various locations on campus or tests otherwise available in the community. These tests can be used over winter break.

Information on testing locations on all campuses, hours and availability can be found on the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website. Students can schedule appointments via MyChart.