Already having broken one program record in the first half, sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba set two more in the second.

On a 20-yard pass with 4:31 left in the third quarter, he surpassed Terry Glenn’s single-game best of 253 receiving yards set Sept. 23, 1995.

Then, Smith-Njigba caught his 11th pass of the game early in the fourth quarter, a 30-yard gain. It brought his season total to 91, eclipsing Parris Campbell’s 2018 total. With 11 receptions, Smith-Njigba had 288 receiving yards.