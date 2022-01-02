Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba added another program record to his breakout season.

Smith-Njigba surpassed David Boston’s previous single-season mark of 1,435 receiving yards set in 1998. The Rockwall, Texas, native entered Saturday’s Rose Bowl 127 yards shy of the 24-year-old record, collecting the yardage in the first half.

At Nebraska Nov. 6, Smith-Njigba caught a program record 15 receptions, also previously held by Boston.

At the time of the record-breaking reception, Smith-Njigba had already racked up eight catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns with 11 seconds remaining in the first half of the Rose Bowl.