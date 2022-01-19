Behind a trio of double-digit scorers, No. 19 Ohio State closed out its nonconference schedule with a win, beating Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis 83-37 Tuesday.

Although IUPUI (1-15, 0-7 Horizon) kept pace for much of the first half, Ohio State (12-4, 5-2 Big Ten) dominated the Jaguars 46-13 in the second half to pull away and secure the win. The Buckeyes utilized a 21-5 run during the frame to close the Jaguars out.

In the early goings, it appeared that Ohio State would run away from IUPUI — starting the game on a 9-0 run. But, the Jaguars kept things interesting throughout the opening half and never fell behind by more than 15 points in the frame.

IUPUI utilized hounding defense to keep Ohio State from blowing the game open in the first half, holding the Buckeyes to 48 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. Ohio State turned the ball over five times in the first half, which turned into four points for the Jaguars.

The Buckeyes’ offense found its groove in the second half, though, where it shot 66.7 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Sophomore forward Eugene Brown III headlined Ohio State’s scoring bunch, finishing with a career-high 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Brown scored eight of his points in the second half. Graduate transfer guard Cedric Russell added 12 points on 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

While Brown and Russell paced the Buckeyes from the wing, their efforts were supported by the post trio of forwards graduate Kyle Young, junior E.J. Liddell and sophomore Zed Key.

Liddell notched his 27th-consecutive double-digit scoring performance, finishing with 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting. Liddell’s partners in the paint, Key and Young, each added nine points on a combined 7-for-10 from the field.

Feeding Ohio State’s scorers was graduate guard Jimmy Sotos, who dished out a season-high nine assists.

The Buckeyes’ defense imposed its will on IUPUI’s nationally last-ranked offense, holding the Jaguars to 33 percent from the field and 23 percent from 3-point range. Ohio State added to IUPUI’s offensive difficulties by forcing 21 turnovers, which it turned into 31 points.

Ohio State’s defensive dominance extended to the glass, where the Buckeyes out-rebounded the Jaguars 28-19. Liddell led the Buckeyes on the boards, collecting 10 rebounds.

Jaguars sophomore guard Bakari LaStrap kept the Buckeyes’ defense on its heels, though, scoring eight of his team-high 12 points in the first half. LaStrap finished the game shooting 4-for-8 from the field while adding a rebound and an assist.

Ohio State returns to action Saturday, closing out a three-game homestand against Nebraska at 2:15 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.