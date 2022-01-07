Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his fifth double-double of the season after scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds during the Hoosiers’ unranked upset of the Buckeyes.

No. 13 Ohio State (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten) fell 67-51 Thursday as it shot a season-worst 30.8 percent from the floor. The Buckeyes’ 51 points were also a season-low, and they shot just 29.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers (10-3, 1-2 Big Ten) erased a one-point deficit in the second half and pulled away after a 6-0 run that commenced with 9:33 remaining, taking a 52-45 lead until freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. hit the team’s first shot in over four minutes.

Both teams fell under a cold spell midway through the second half, as neither team shot above 27 percent across the first nine minutes of the final period.

Indiana outscored the Buckeyes 15-3 in the final 6:17. Redshirt senior forward Race Thompson added 11 points and sophomore guard Trey Galloway scored eight for the Hoosiers.

Freshman guard Malaki Branham picked up where he left off from his 35-point performance Sunday early, scoring six of Ohio State’s first eight points and nailing all three of his shots. He led the team for the second consecutive game with 13 points.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell continued his double-digit scoring streak, recording 11 points and nine rebounds. Johnson scored seven points as he and senior forward Justin Ahrens each made two 3-pointers.

Both teams traded buckets in the early goings, until a 7-0 Buckeyes run keyed by four points from graduate center and former Indiana Hoosier Joey Brunk put Ohio State ahead 15-7 with 12:08 in the first half.

The Hoosiers quickly answered with a run of their own, as Jackson-Davis slammed a dunk to give Indiana an 18-16 lead with 8:35 remaining in the first half as Ohio State missed four consecutive shots.

Indiana entered with the Big Ten’s No. 1 defense, limiting opponents to 61.6 points per game. The Hoosiers’ defense clamped down in the final 12:08 of the first half, holding the Buckeyes to 4-of-18 shooting in that time to lead 33-30 at halftime.

Scoring in the paint proved an issue for the Buckeyes, as they were outscored 38-10 down low. The Buckeyes turned the ball over 15 times.

Ohio State returns home Sunday to host Northwestern at 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.