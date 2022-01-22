It’s been 266 days since the last time the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team has faced another Division I program in a scrimmage or game.

Ohio State hosted Lafayette in a scrimmage at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Saturday and the Buckeyes came away with a 17-12 victory.

Senior attackman Jason Knox netted three goals against Lafayette in his Ohio State debut. Knox transferred from Hobart, where he scored eight goals in five games in 2021.

Ohio State has a new face in goal for the 2022 season. Senior Caton Johnson earned ACC Freshman of the Year in 2019 and joined the Buckeyes’ program after transferring from North Carolina.

Junior defenseman Jacob Snyder, praised his roommate Johnson for his play Saturday.

“Caton’s an energy guy for us. He brings a lot of juice every day on the field and in the locker room and always hyping up his teammates,” Synder said. “When he has success on the field, everyone is always very happy for him.”

The scrimmage served as a tale of two brothers; Ohio State head coach Nick Myers faced his brother Patrick, who is the head coach of Lafayette.

“It’s great, the fellowship we have it’s great. He’s a Buckeye and coming back home and I was with him last night at practice,” Nick Myers said. “It’s a really good feeling. We took good care of each other and everyone stayed healthy so it’s a win for everybody.”

The Buckeyes’ offense heated up in the second quarter as they outscored the Leopards 5-1. A trio of Buckeyes had a pair of goals in the first half with the help of senior attackmen Colby Smith and Jackson Reid and freshman midfielder Ari Allen.

Nick Myers acknowledged that his team needed to settle in and that was a big part why the second quarter was so successful for his team.

“We did a nice job in the second quarter, I think, just settling into our offense,” Nick Myers said. “We got some face off wins going our way and got to the middle of the field which was big.”

Also, one of the top face off players in the nation, senior midfielder Justin Inacio started off winning the first three face offs — jump starting Ohio State’s offense.

Snyder said both sides of the ball needed to settle into the game as they haven’t faced another program in over 250 days.

“Credit to Lafayette. They really came in as a scrappy bunch and played really hard on the ground,” Snyder said. “I think just going into the second quarter we needed to just feel ourselves out and settle into the game and work into our synergy and just fly around.”

On the Lafayette side, the offense started off well as it scored three goals in the first quarter. Sophomore attackman Charlie Cunniffe got it going with a goal in the opening quarter with 6:59 remaining. He’s the returning leading points scorer for the Lafayette squad.

The Leopards did not have an answer in goal as senior goalie Ryan Ness struggled to block shots and eventually freshman goalie Gabe Cummins stepped in but still could not handle the Buckeyes’ sharp shooting.

Ohio State has one more scrimmage before the regular season starts. The Buckeyes host Marquette Jan. 29 in Columbus with a noon start time.

“I think just taking it one day at a time,” Snyder said. “Watch the film from this game and take a lot out of it and prepare for Marquette for next week.”