It has been 22 days since then-No. 21 Ohio State took down then-No. 22 Wisconsin in impressive fashion at the Schottenstein Center.

Since then, Ohio State has climbed eight spots to No. 13 in the AP Top 25, three games have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes’ program and a new year was ushered in.

Ohio State (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) now travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers (6-7, 0-2 Big Ten), looking to find that momentum of four-straight victories it had built before dealing with COVID-19 cancellations.

“As it stands right now, we’re on track to travel tomorrow to Nebraska and play a Nebraska team that’s coming off a win,” Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Obviously we have not had a pause like this before, so we tried to do some things to make sure we are best prepared for returning to action here.”

Ever since their magical 2017 season, in which they tied the second-most wins in a single season in program history, the Cornhuskers have plummeted to one of the worst teams in the Big Ten — combining for a 14-45 record in the previous two seasons.

Nebraska jumped out to a fast 5-2 start, taking advantage of six opponents outside Ken Pomeroy’s top 200 in adjusted efficiency metric. In the Huskers’ last six contests, they’ve only prevailed in their most recent against Kennesaw State, 88-74.

The Cornhuskers’ five-game skid started with a crushing four-overtime 104-100 loss to North Carolina State, before 35- and 31-point losses to Michigan and then-No. 18 Auburn.

The one thing that could give the Buckeyes fits though is Nebraska’s pace, as it plays with the ninth-quickest tempo in the country led by guards senior Alonzo Verge Jr. and freshman Bryce McGowens, who both average over 30 minutes per game.

“(Nebraska head coach) Fred’s (Hoiberg) teams have always played with great pacing and great spacing offensively,” Holtmann said. “They have some really young, talented guys; they have a transfer at the point guard spot who’s a really, really tough matchup.”

Against the three teams within the top 100 in pace — Duke, Seton Hall and Xavier — Ohio State struggled despite eventually prevailing in two contests.

The Buckeyes’ guards graduate Jamari Wheeler and freshmen Meechie Johnson Jr. and Malaki Branham will be responsible for slowing down Nebraska’s duo — something they struggled to do with Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis, who had 24 points on 11-for-22.

Holtmann joked a couple weeks ago on his radio show that his favorite practice of the year as a coach is the first one after Christmas break, implying that the ramped-up fitness to get players back in shape is enjoyable. He said the team has focused on that this week while also utilizing individual one-on-one workouts to limit the further spread of COVID-19 within the Buckeyes’ program.

That is where Nebraska will attempt to strike, by running the floor and tiring out Ohio State who is out of the flow of playing games.

The Buckeyes will have to carry the momentum they built prior to their hiatus on the glass as well. Ohio State hauled in 49 misses against the Badgers leading to victory.

Nebraska has struggled in that domain this season, allowing opponents to nab 106 more rebounds than it has. Huskers’ leading rebounder junior forward Derrick Walker accounts for 83 of the team’s 471, grabbing 6.4 boards per game.

Forwards junior E.J. Liddell and sophomore Zed Key have had a little relief in the rebounding department as of late, thanks to the efforts of graduate forward Kyle Young, who pulled down a career-high 14 boards in Ohio State’s last game.

Holtmann said the Buckeyes will look to have “a majority” of their roster, but who those missing few are has yet to be announced.

“When you’re an elite athlete and now you’ve taken 10 full days off from any kind of activity, followed by another week or so of limited activity, there is some degree of atrophy that takes place,” Holtmann said. “Regardless is we have an opportunity to play and that’s what we’re excited about and we need to be ready to play well.”

The Buckeyes will look to extend their five-game winning streak against Nebraska Sunday at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on BTN.