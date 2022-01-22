The Buckeyes’ last shot to tie the game got past the goalie and crossed the goal line, but not before the clock ticked down to zero.

No. 2 Ohio State (17-4-0) lost to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth (14-7-0) at the OSU Ice Rink Friday. This marks the Buckeyes’ first loss at home this season.

This is the second time the Bulldogs have defeated the Buckeyes this season, after their 5-2 win Dec. 3 in Duluth, Minnesota.

Minnesota Duluth senior forward Kylie Hanley scored the lone goal of the game with 32.1 seconds left on the clock in the third period.

The Buckeyes shot towards the net with about one-tenth of a second left in the game, but the buzzer sounded before the puck crossed the goal line.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said the team has to be more consistent if it wants to keep its No. 2 ranking.

“Even before it went to that controversial time, we should have taken care of business before that anyways, 59 minutes and 58 seconds earlier,” Muzerall said. “We had some moments of greatness and just not enough.”

Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele was between the pipes while senior Andrea Braendli prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics with Team Switzerland. Thiele saved 27 shots and ended the night with a 0.964 save percentage.

Muzerall said she thought Thiele played outstandingly.

“I mean it could have been one nothing earlier on the penalty kill and she had a great backdoor save,” Muzerall said. “She hasn’t had a game in a little while, so I thought she stood up and made big saves when needed.”

The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs will face off again Saturday at 3 p.m. at the OSU Ice Rink.

“We just have to come out flying with a little bit of a vendetta,” Muzerall said. “Duluth is always a good match for us. I don’t think they are No. 8 in the country by any means, but I think that is going to be a game where we have to get in front of their goalie’s eyes.”