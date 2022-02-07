Finding parking around campus can be complicated for students, whether trying to decipher between permits or taking their chances with a random street corner in the hopes that an angry tow truck driver doesn’t notice.

Fortunately, there are many options for students when choosing an on-campus or off-campus parking option near Ohio State.

Campus permits

For students who are interested in purchasing a parking permit, the permit comparison tool and SureParc are great ways to get an idea about what each permit provides. These tools are available on CampusParc’s website.

Sarah Choops, information technology project manager at CampusParc, said parking permits are offered through ranks separated by two categories — students living in university housing and commuters — which students must qualify for before being able to purchase a permit.

CampusParc’s permit comparison tool can help students find out which rank they fall under and permits they are qualified to purchase.

University housing permits

Rank 1 students living in university housing can purchase overnight parking permits in either the West Campus overnight lot on Kinnear Road at $616.80 per year, or the Gateway Garage off 11th Avenue at $137.50 per month, Choops said.

Choops said Rank 2 students gain access to Rank 1 permits and the CP permit, which costs $951.96 per year. This permit offers students C surface lot access and 24/7 access to a choice of five garages: Ohio Union South, Gateway, Arps, Lane Avenue and West Lane Avenue.

Rank 3 students are offered the CPS permit, along with the other permits, for $951.96 per year, Choops said. This permit gives students 24/7 access to the 11th Avenue garage for overnight parking and C surface lot access.

Commuting student permits

Commuter students are eligible for remote parking permits that provide access to lots on CABS routes and additional garage permits depending on rank, according to CampusParc’s permit comparison tool.

Rank 1 commuter students can purchase three different permits: the CXC, WC or WCE. Choops said the CXC permit allows access to the Buckeye Lots for $211.80 per year, the WC provides access to West Campus parking spaces for $150.48 per year and the WCE permit adds access to permit garages during off-peak hours from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays and all-day parking on weekends for $435.48 per year.

Rank 2 commuters can purchase the same permits as Rank 1 commuters. However, Choops said Rank 2 students gain access to the CP permit if they live in a 43202 or 43201 zip code, with the idea that students who live close to campus can purchase overnight storage.

Rank 3 commuters gain access to permits for the other ranks, as well as the C, CG and CE permits. The C permit, at $427.56 per year, provides access to Central Campus parking. The CE permit, at $743.28 per year, provides off-peak garage access and the same surface lot access as the C. The CG permit, at $1,122 per year, gives students C lot access and three garage choices: Ohio Union South and 11th Avenue garage, the Tuttle garage or Lane Avenue and West Lane Avenue garages, Choops said.

Off-campus options

For students looking for off-campus parking options, Rachel DeMooy, program manager with the Office of Student Life and Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement, said the options are either street or off-street parking.

“[Students] could have off-street parking for no cost, or some landlords do up to $500 for off-street parking for the year,” DeMooy said. “For on-street parking, you do have to provide proof of residency, so if you live at a residence where on-street parking is an option for you, it would cost $25 for the entire year.”

DeMooy said on-street locations such as Chittenden Avenue, 11th Avenue, Indianola Avenue and the larger area north of Maynard Avenue have opportunities for temporary free parking. She said paying attention to parking signs, permit-only zones, temporary paid parking areas and the street sweeping schedule can help students avoid getting towed or fined in these areas.

DeMooy said resources for off-campus parking include the map of permit zones, the street sweeping schedule and the ParkColumbus app for students who use temporary paid parking zones.