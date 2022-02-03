With a winter storm underway, all Ohio State campuses have canceled Thursday classes.

According to a Buckeye Alert, in-person classes are canceled, but Columbus campus online classes will continue as scheduled.

“Any staff members with the ability to work remotely are encouraged to do so in consultation with their supervisor,” the alert stated. “As campus remains open, essential staff should report to work in alignment with their normal schedule.”

According to the National Weather Service, ice and 3 to 4 inches of snow are expected in Columbus Thursday.

COVID-19 testing at Jesse Owens North Recreation Center is closed Thursday, according to the alert. Thursday appointments should be rescheduled through MyChart.

All dining facilities will remain open, as well as the Ohio Union from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State and other clinical services will also be open, according to the alert.

CABS buses may be reduced on all routes except the Med Center Express, the alert stated.

All recreation centers except for the RPAC will close. The RPAC will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All university libraries will close Thursday, according to the update.

Ohio State also canceled in-person classes at all regional campuses, with online classes continuing at the Mansfield and Newark campuses. The Lima, Mansfield, Newark and Marion campuses will be fully closed Thursday.