Two people, who are not affiliated with Ohio State, were assaulted inside the Ohio Union South Parking garage early Sunday morning, according to a public safety notice. One victim also had their cell phone stolen.

According to the notice, a male and female were walking back to their cars around 2 a.m. when they were approached by an unknown male who made inappropriate comments towards the woman. Then, six to eight additional suspects joined the original suspect and assaulted the two victims, knocking them to the ground and stealing one of their phones. The suspects then fled in a black four-door sedan and a blue Honda four-door sedan, according to the notice.

Anyone with information related to the crime is encouraged to contact The Ohio State University Police Division at 614-292-2121.