The Ohio State baseball team is looking to get off to a strong start this season after finishing above .500 but missing the College World Series in 2021.

The Buckeyes were picked fifth in the preseason Big Ten coaches poll and returns seven positional starters from last season. The team carried out its first traditional offseason in two years to improve upon numerous aspects from a season ago.

While Ohio State returns to normality, head coach Greg Beals said he can see the strides the team has made not only on the baseball field, but off the field as well.

“I’ve been really proud of how our guys have gone to work,” Beals said. “They’ve shown great maturity in understanding that we’ve missed on some things that we should have done and could have done better. I really feel like this group is together and locked in.”

This offseason has been a crucial one for Ohio State. Senior infielder Zach Dezenzo said the most important part of this offseason was the ability to practice as a team rather than a few small groups of individuals.

“With COVID, we were limited in a lot of different ways,” Dezenzo said. “There wasn’t as much time together as a team to compete and train together as a unit. I think that’s what really brings us close and that’s definitely an aspect that we missed a lot last year.”

Players and coaches alike have the same goals in mind for this season: win a Big Ten Championship and make it back to the College World Series. Senior left-handed pitcher Griffan Smith said the team’s strategy to win is influenced by the culture they’ve developed over the years.

“It just comes down to our cultural blueprint and what we believe in as a team,” Smith said. “Elite preparation, competitive toughness and brotherhood. Year in and year out, it’s the same thing; we’re trying to build a culture here and that’s the foundation.”

In order to ensure they make it back to Ohama, Nebraska, for the College World Series, the Buckeyes will look to rely on a plethora of returning players who have received preseason honors. Those who earned nods on the Big Ten Preseason Honors List included relief pitchers senior TJ Brock and junior Ethan Hammerberg, as well as Dezenzo.

Ohio State looks to combine a series of strategies on both offense and defense to become more consistent in producing and preventing runs.

“We have to make sure we pitch the ball efficiently,” Beals said. “We need to reduce the number of free bases from the defensive side. Offensively, we need to make sure we stick to the plan that we’ve put forward, and that’s make sure we’re very offensive early and in plus-counts. Then we need to be tough when we get to two strikes and put the ball in play to reduce our strikeout number.”

Dezenzo said the Buckeyes have had difficulty when it comes to consistently producing runs, but feels the coaching staff has put together an improved offensive approach to better facilitate scoring.

Although Ohio State has high expectations for this season, that has not stopped the Buckeyes from taking it one day at a time. Consistency in practice is what they believe will lead to future success, Smith said.

“The biggest thing is taking it day by day,” Smith said. “Teams that win championships, not only do they go out and win a big weekend series, they do it again the next weekend and they are locked in for practice on Monday. If we can do that, with the talent and chemistry we have, I think we’re going to have a great year.”

Ohio State begins its season Friday against Marshall in the Snowbird Classic at 4 p.m. in Port Charlotte, Florida.