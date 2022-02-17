Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but Dodie nevertheless flooded Newport Music Hall with feelings Tuesday.

Dodie, a singer-songwriter who specializes in indie pop, is well known on social media for her sentimental style. Dodie has been posting covers and original songs on YouTube since 2007, acquiring more than 2 million subscribers in the process. After putting out a handful of singles and EPs, such as “Intertwined” in 2016 and “Human” in 2019, Dodie released her debut studio album, “Build A Problem,” in May 2021.

The “Build A Problem Tour” launched in February and is currently traveling across North America before heading to Europe.

Accompanied by indie singer-songwriter and opening act Lizzy McAlpine, Dodie performed a mix of songs from “Build A Problem” and her past discography. Praising the euphoria that arises from reckless abandon, the kickoff number, “Air So Sweet,” took on a literal meaning, as the audience created an atmosphere that was both reverential and electric.

On her part, Dodie engaged the audience with poise, proving herself to be an excellent conversationalist and artist.

“I’d love to go through time and revisit some old songs with you,” she said before jumping into “Would You Be So Kind,” a song from the “You” EP released in 2017.

The set list was refreshingly vulnerable, dealing with themes of self-discovery and bittersweet reminiscence. Songs such as “Four Tequilas Down” and “Sick of Losing Soulmates” exuded a sense of honesty, intimately exploring how insecurity can damage an individual’s life.

At one point, Dodie performed “When,” which is a standout song from her EP, “Intertwined.” Sitting at a dusty-rose-colored piano, she sang about the ache of realizing one’s childhood has ended. Feathery and fragile, Dodie’s vocal quality was always suited to her subject matter.

Although the principle set list was heavy-hearted, the encore revealed Dodie’s talent for beautifying harshness. Never have obscenities sounded so delicate. The songs “Boys Like You” and “Monster” allowed her to dabble in the complexities of animosity, exasperation and scorn.

“We are moving past Sadville,” she said as “In the Middle,” a song from “You,” began to play.

Queerness is a fundamental part of Dodie’s identity, so she also devoted time to performing songs that delve into sexuality and its fluidity. “She,” which is Dodie’s most popular song on Spotify with over 75 million streams, was a definite crowd-pleaser.

Though it was released in 2019, the song still resonates deeply with the LGBTQ+ community because it affirms the innocence of love deemed “socially unconventional.” Similarly, the song “Rainbow” is about overcoming the shame and stigma those in the LGBTQ+ community often face.

Onstage, Dodie was assisted by an impressive five-part band and made sure to give the members a rightfully deserved shoutout. The instrumentation of Elena Abad, Ross Leslie Craib, Pete Daynes, Orla Gartland and Katt Newlon was breathtakingly cohesive, and their passion was evident.

Technical elements were sparse, though not misused. When Dodie played her old songs, the metaphorical memory lane was illuminated by suspended light fixtures. Bridges and refrains were punctuated with flares of gold, evoking the sensation of a camera flashing in beat to the music. Circular orange and white projections were consistently utilized to add a touch of color and flair.

Serving as a visual motif was a neon “Dodie” sign, which would change color to accommodate the moods of certain songs. This minimal design worked in Dodie’s favor, as it complimented her stripped-down style and aesthetic.

Dodie’s concert, like her music, was sincere and introspective. Shrouded in strangely satisfying melancholia, the “Build A Problem Tour” defied its name by steering clear of any and all issues.

Rating: 5/5