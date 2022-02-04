The steps leading to Mirror Lake are covered by a snow-ice mix during Winter Storm Landon after Ohio State canceled all in-person classes Thursday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
A maintenance worker shovels around the sidewalk, making it more accessible during Thursday's storm. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
A view over the snow-covered South Oval from the Ohio Union during Thursday's storm. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
College Road is blanketed with a layer of snow and slush as cars drive down during Thursday's storm. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
A group of students walk along 12th Avenue off campus during Thursday's storm. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Thompson Library sits on an empty Oval during the snow day at Ohio State. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The sidewalks leading up to University Hall are unshoveled during Thursday's storm. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
A CABS bus makes its way down College Road, providing uninterrupted transportation for students during Thursday's storm. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
On-campus students navigate snow- and ice-covered sidewalks during Thursday's storm. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Mirror Lake is blanketed with snow and ice during Thursday's storm. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State canceled all in-person classes Thursday due to inclement weather, with online classes continuing as scheduled.
The university’s Columbus campus was blanketed with a sheet of ice early Thursday morning, with snow falling later in the afternoon. Streets and sidewalks, which would usually be bustling in the afternoon, were bare.