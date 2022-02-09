Graduate forward Seth Towns will miss the remainder of the season due to a back injury.

Towns hasn’t played this season as he underwent offseason back surgery. In addition to rehabilitating from that operation, Towns continued to recover from knee injuries that held him out of the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

“I’m disappointed for Seth,” head coach Chris Holtmann Tuesday. “I know he’s had a go of rough injuries. He’s a terrific young man and has really worked at this thing.”

Holtmann said Towns had done “light, individual skill workouts” and some shooting, but much of the focus was on rehabbing his ailments.

Ohio State’s medical staff became aware of Towns’ recent back issue within the past 24-36 hours, Holtmann said. He said Towns’ new injury is not a setback, but team doctors decided he should focus on rehabilitation while Holtmann added Towns’ knee feels “considerably better.”

Prior to that, Holtmann said “we assumed” Towns would return to the court this season. Even with the latest injury, Holtmann said he believes Towns’ basketball career could continue.

“That’ll be his decision,” Holtmann said. “This is by no means a career-ending injury for Seth. It’s a season-ending injury, not a career-ending.”

A Columbus native, Towns transferred to Ohio State prior to the 2020-21 season after four seasons at Harvard. He earned the Ivy League Player of the Year after averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 2017-18.

After making his Buckeye debut Dec. 19, 2020, against UCLA, Towns played in 25 games, averaging 3.8 points per game across nearly 11 minutes per game.

Holtmann said representing his hometown Buckeyes was an emphasis of Towns’ during the recruitment process. Injuries have marred the journey, but Holtmann said he thinks brighter days are ahead for Towns.

“It’s important for him to represent this university. It means something to him,” Holtmann said. “He’s a Columbus kid. I’m optimistic that his days in a Buckeye uniform aren’t over.”