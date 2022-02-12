No. 8 Ohio State fell 3-2 to No. 7 Minnesota Friday in the first night of their two-game weekend series.

The Buckeyes (21-8-2) led the Golden Gophers (18-11) early in the game, but Minnesota went on a hot streak beginning late in the first period, scoring twice before the first buzzer. Ohio State began to cut into Minnesota’s lead during the third period, but was unable to break through a strong defensive stretch from the Golden Gophers.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said the sudden lead change in the first period and Ohio State’s late-game situation resulted in the difficult loss for his squad.

“You feel like you’re playing a decent game and you’re up one-zip. You make two mistakes against a really good hockey team and the next thing you know you’re down 2-1 after one,” Rohlik said. “We just tried to claw our way back and we just didn’t quite have enough at the end.”

Freshman defenseman Cole McWard scored the first goal of the game for the Buckeyes at 6:41 in the opening period off assists from junior forward Kamil Sadlocha and freshman forward Georgii Merkulov.

McWard said he was emotional after scoring against one of college hockey’s best teams, but admitted the loss weighed more than the excitement of the goal.

“It’s a special feeling, especially in front of the fans,” McWard said. “But it definitely doesn’t compare to winning the game, that’s for sure.”

Minnesota took the lead at the end of the first period when the Golden Gophers netted two goals within a minute-and-a-half of each other from freshman forwards Chaz Lucius and Tristan Broz. The Golden Gophers added onto their lead in the second stanza when freshman forward Aaron Huglen lit the lamp at 15:14 in the period, increasing the scoreboard gap to 3-1 Minnesota.

Ohio State began to mount a comeback in the third period when sophomore forward Joe Dunlap netted a goal past junior goaltender Justen Close a mere 32 seconds into the final frame.

As the clock ticked down, the Buckeyes looked to pull freshman goaltender Jakub Dobeš for a sixth attacker. Minnesota kept Ohio State from doing so with smothering defense in the Buckeye end.

Dobeš didn’t exit the game until there was almost one minute remaining. The Buckeyes narrowly avoided giving up an empty-net goal, and were presented with a few good looks on which they could not capitalize.

Although the Buckeyes were unable to get the win Friday, Rohlik pointed to Saturday’s senior night as one Ohio State desperately wants to win.

“We have a lot to play for,” Rohlik said. “You play for the program, you play for the seniors that have put the time in here and you play for each other. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Ohio State and Minnesota will get one more shot at each other Saturday at 6 p.m. in Columbus. The game will air live on Big Ten Network.