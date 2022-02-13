The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 17-9 Saturday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The Buckeyes (2-0) welcomed Cleveland State (0-1) to Columbus looking to continue their winning ways after previously defeating the Detroit Mercy 18-7 in their season opener last week.

After a competitive first quarter, which ended with Cleveland State leading 3-2, the rest of the half was dominated by the Buckeyes. Ohio State scored five goals in the second quarter to Cleveland State’s two, which saw the Buckeyes go into halftime with a comfortable 8-4 lead.

Head coach Nick Myers was satisfied with the team’s performance in the second quarter.

Senior attackman Colby Smith led the way with five goals on the day, which set a new career high. Midfielders freshman James Gurr and senior Griffin Hughes notched two goals apiece in addition to senior attackman Jason Knox.

Senior midfielder Justin Ignacio went 20-for-22 in face offs, tying the third-most in program history for a single game. Senior goalie Caton Johnson made seven saves in over 53 minutes of play.

The Buckeyes scored six goals in the third quarter and added an additional three in the fourth where the game ended 17-9 in favor of the Buckeyes.

Inacio spoke on the team’s turnaround after their early deficit.

“We just stuck to that process and really were consistent throughout the whole game,” Ignacio said. “They really couldn’t hang with us from an athletic standpoint at all, but we just kept working hard which resulted in a lot of goals.”

Ohio State next travels to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Feb. 19 to play No. 6 North Carolina. Inacio said the Buckeyes must focus on themselves and team growth as they prepare for the Tarheels.

“Focusing on us and where we are at as a team where we need to grow as a team and not worry about the opponent,” Ignacio said. “We just need to stick to the process and focus on ourselves.”