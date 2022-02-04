Led by 14-year head coach Nick Myers, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team returns looking for more success after a tough 4-7 season in a talented Big Ten Conference last year.

Ohio State returns their star-attackman duo, senior Jack Myers, a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, and fifth-year senior Jackson Reid, who was third on the team in points last year. Both will serve as captains for the 2022 season.

Fifth-year senior defenseman Evan Riss had high praise for his captains.

“It just speaks for itself that they were elected by their peers and by their teammates,” Riss said. “They are two guys that truly bring it each and every day and it’s very clear to everyone out there that they will be the ones that lead us this season.”

Myers led the Buckeyes in goals and points last season with 34 and 45, respectively, as his 4.09 points per game ranked fourth in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes bring back five starters and four of their top five scorers from last season –– Myers, Reid, senior midfielder Griffin Hughes and senior midfielder Johnny Wiseman. Those four Buckeyes netted 74 of the team’s 125 goals scored last season.

The lone absence from that list is Tre Leclaire who graduated and moved on to the Premier Lacrosse League. Leclaire ranks second in school history with 135 career goals in 54 games.

The Buckeyes do bring back a key player to win them possessions, fifth-year senior midfielder Justin Inacio, who is on pace to become the program’s all-time leader in both ground balls and face-off wins.

Last year did not go the Buckeyes’ way, as they lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, 15-11.

The Buckeyes face a difficult schedule this season, as seven of their 13 opponents are ranked in the Inside Lacrosse Top 25 to start the season. Ohio State did not make the poll.

With the daunting schedule, the Buckeyes hope to lean on some veteran experience from their captains, but also look to have some new faces be featured.

Graduate-transfer goaltender Caton Johnson, who came to Columbus after four seasons at North Carolina, looks to take the starting spot as he battles it out with senior goalie Skylar Wahlund to command the defense.

Wahlund does have some experience for Ohio State, playing in three games last year and collecting 25 saves. Myers will not name a starting goaltender prior to Saturday’s season-opener.

“You’ll see who’s in the goal on Saturday afternoon,” Myers said.

In addition, highly-touted freshman defenseman Bobby Van Buren seeks to aid a defense that struggled last season. Van Buren was the 12th-best player in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse.

“He definitely brings the energy and is definitely the most exciting guy each and every day in the locker room,” Riss said. “He has a lot to learn, but having a veteran group lead him defensively is very beneficial and supports him. His commitment to learn and adjust to Division I lacrosse is what you notice about him.”

Freshman midfielder Ari Allen flashed his abilities with two goals in the first two scrimmages of the season. Inside Lacrosse ranked the Atlanta native as the No. 54 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

As Saturday approaches, it will be 280 days since the last time Ohio State played a meaningful game. The Buckeyes kickoff the season against a familiar foe in Detroit Mercy. Ohio State is 9-1 all-time against the Titans — including a 23-9 win two seasons ago.

The Titans finished 3-4 last season, but return some talent as well. Graduate attackman Brett Erskine and midfielder Paul Manuszak earned preseason All-ASUN honors.

Erskine is one of the top attackmen in his conference after leading the team with 17 goals and 8 assists last season.

“They got a guy, 91, who can score for them and is as good as any lefty attackman we’re going to see this year,” Myers said. “They got a guy in the middle of the field [Manuszak] who is excellent.”

With the duo of Erskine and Manuszak returning, Myers said the Titans will be an early challenge for his Buckeyes.

“What I do know about Detroit is they always come to play hard, they pride themselves on that and that’s a great way to start the year. You get a team that has tons of intensity and energy,” Myers said.

Ohio State opens the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center where they are 25-0 since 2009. The Buckeyes have won six straight season openers.

“This has been a long offseason and we are ready to get out there and play some Buckeye lacrosse to start the new year,” Myers said.