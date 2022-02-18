Ohio State’s COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased almost 6 percent since the end of January, reaching 1.31 percent Thursday, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes dashboard.

This positivity rate includes students, faculty and staff both on and off campus. According to the dashboard, 97 of 7,427 tests administered in the past week were positive.

The vaccination rate for students, faculty and staff sits at 93.1 percent, according to the dashboard.

All students living in university-managed housing are required to get tested weekly, regardless of vaccination status.

University community members can receive a booster shot at the Wilce Student Health Center.