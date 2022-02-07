College opens many doors for students, including the one into their first off-campus space.

For the first three years of college, I lived with roommates. Now, I live alone in a studio apartment. I won’t say the transition from living with others to living alone was easy, because it presents a new environment that you have to face alone.

Here I’ll explain the benefits and drawbacks of living alone as an off-campus student.

Living alone

Living by yourself brings new challenges, but the independence that comes with living alone eases these difficulties. I am now solely in charge of my expenses and keeping my apartment in tiptop shape. There isn’t anyone there to help clean the bathroom or split the utility bill.

Speaking of the utility bill, finances were my biggest worry when deciding to live alone as I would be responsible for all payments. I went from a two-person, two-income household where we split the rent, utilities and daily household products and groceries to now being in charge of everything. This role has required that I improve my financial management.

You might suspect that living alone can get somewhat lonely. And, well, you’re right. But this independence has allowed me to be more open to new experiences and get away from the four walls I call home.

I have tried new restaurants and explored new places because I thought, “Why sit at home when there is a whole city like Columbus outside my door?” It has been fun finding things to do to keep me out of the house, and I have found myself out more now — in a solo living situation — than in past years.

Even with the experience of living alone, there are things I miss from my time living with roommates.

Living with roommates

I have lived in two different roommate settings in college. I lived with three other people freshman year, and one roommate sophomore and junior year.

The biggest thing I miss about having roommates was the comfort of knowing someone would be there when I got home. My roommates were always a huge support system for me and became some of my closest friends.

I miss our cheesy rom-com movies on the weekends, spur-of-the-moment lunch dates and Target runs where I always walked out buying unnecessary products, like a small donkey piñata.

Despite great memories made while living with roommates, living alone gave me the confidence I needed to know I could be self-sufficient when the time came to graduate, get a job and move out into the real world.

So would I recommend moving in with a roommate or living alone? That question, only you can answer. The opportunities and lessons that come with either option will prepare you for the future, regardless of what’s ahead.