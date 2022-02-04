The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team is looking ahead to a tough spring schedule, but the Buckeyes have made ample preparations.

The team has been preparing all offseason to take on a schedule of both conference and nonconference teams for the first time in two years. Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker, who is entering her third season as the team’s coach, said the beginning of her coaching career has been unique due to COVID-19, but she is approaching it positively.

After the Buckeyes’ leading goal scorer Liza Hernandez and starting goalie Jillian Rizzo graduated last season, Bokker said the team is focusing on the little things in order to fill their voids.

“We set statistical goals for what we want to do this season, like score 15 goals a game, hold opponents to 10 goals a game and shoot 47 percent,” Bokker said. “If we can reach those small goals within a game, the outcome will take care of itself.”

While Hernandez and Rizzo’s departure leaves the Buckeyes without key production from last year, Ohio State looks to reload around a mix of youth and experience. This year’s team includes 11 freshmen.

Stepping up for Ohio State will likely be junior attacker Nicole Ferrara, who scored 25 points in 2020. Ferrara ranked second behind Hernandez in points with 33.

In goal, the Buckeyes will likely turn to sophomore goaltender Regan Alexander, who allowed 25 scores in two games last season.

This season will mark the last time Ohio State won’t have a lacrosse-specific home, as the university announced in August 2021 that a lacrosse stadium will be built in the athletic district. Construction on the stadium is expected to be completed in November.

Even though she may not get the chance to compete at the new stadium, senior defender Cai Martin said she’s excited for the opportunities that the stadium creates for the program.

“Just from a recruiting standpoint, this gives us a competitive edge over other teams in the Big Ten who don’t have stadiums like this,” Martin said.

The Buckeyes take on Vanderbilt in an exhibition match at 3 p.m. Sunday at home before starting their season with a home opener against Robert Morris at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12.