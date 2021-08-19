After spending years at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and Ohio Stadium, Ohio State’s men’s and women’s lacrosse programs will get a new home.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees approved construction on a new lacrosse stadium in Ohio State’s Athletic District Thursday.

With construction expected to begin in November, the $21.5 million stadium — funded entirely through donations— will hold 2,000 fans and feature a heated and lighted field and a press box with broadcasting capabilities, according to a release.

“I’m excited for our lacrosse teams to have a state-of-the-art facility dedicated exclusively to lacrosse,” sport administrator for the men’s and women’s lacrosse programs Janine Oman said in the release. “This is a great day for Ohio State and for our lacrosse programs.”

The new stadium will be located between the Ty Tucker Tennis Center and the Jennings Wrestling Facility. It is expected to be completed in November 2022.

Women’s lacrosse head coach Amy Bokker expressed excitement at the prospect of playing at the new facility.

“We are so grateful for everyone who played a part in making the new home of Buckeye lacrosse a reality,” Bokker said in the release. “Our team is fired up and full of so much pride surrounding the opportunity to represent Buckeye Nation in this new, state-of-the-art facility. This will make such a positive impact for our student-athletes and the future of our program.”

On top of being utilized by both lacrosse programs, the new stadium is also expected to host lacrosse camps and clinics.

Men’s lacrosse head coach Nick Myers said the new stadium will play a key role in establishing a true home for Ohio State lacrosse.

“This is very positive news and the next big next step in efforts to build a home for Buckeye lacrosse,” Myers said in the release. “We are really looking forward to seeing our new home come to life over the next 15 months.”