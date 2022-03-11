Cameron Drum, founder and president of Buckeye Buddies, requested a permit to host a Polar Plunge fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Ohio between Midway on High and Ethyl & Tank at the University Area Commission meeting Monday.

The Polar Plunge fundraiser, held during cold weather months, involves individuals and teams jumping into a frigid pool of water in support of Special Olympics chapters across the nation. The fundraiser will take place March 26 at 10 a.m., temporarily closing 13th Avenue, if permits are granted.

Drum, a fourth-year in finance and economics, said Buckeye Buddies is a student organization aimed at bringing people from different backgrounds together to participate in athletic experiences, such as the several basketball events the group hosted throughout February. According to the group’s Facebook, they aim to provide “kids with disabilities the opportunity to participate in a fun, safe, and competitive athletic environment.”

Drum said the pool would be located in the lot between Midway and Ethyl & Tank — with a trained and compensated lifeguard on duty — and several vendor booths for sponsors who donate to the event.

Committee members said they are concerned about safety and security protocols for the event, specifically citing the attendee to police ratio because Drum estimated 2,000 people to be in attendance. They said there would need to be a greater police presence or third-party security used, rather than that provided by Midway and Ethyl & Tank.

Drum said Midway and Ethyl & Tank can provide up to 100 security guards. Buckeye Buddies could supply two additional special duty officers for the event.

Despite concerns over the location of the event and safety protocols, Drum said the most important goal is to raise money to benefit Special Olympics Ohio.

“This street closure, it’s not for Midway, it’s not for Ethyl, it’s for Special Olympics Ohio and is directly to raise money for Special Olympics,” Drum said. “If you don’t give us the street permit, Midway and Ethyl are still going to be one of the most successful bars ever, but Special Olympics Ohio will be down $25,000.”

Special Olympics Ohio hosted its first polar plunge of the year in February, raising $122,042 which exceeded their goal of $90,000, according to the fundraiser’s website.

Drum said although the nature of the University Area Com mission meeting was more intimidating than he anticipated, having to field numerous questions in regards to safety concerns, he feels the permit has a chance of being approved.

“I’m pretty confident because I think a lot of these answers are very cut and dry; I’ll have a yes or no,” Drum said. “As long as I get those answers, I think we have a good chance of getting the permit.”

The permit for the fundraiser will be decided upon at the next commission meeting Wednesday.